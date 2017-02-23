Tampa Theatre Salutes Hollywood!

HISTORIC THEATRE ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF TAMPA'S LONGEST-RUNNING ACADEMY AWARDS® PARTY. The 18th-Annual Watch Party Will Feature a NEW "Backstage Pass" VIP Ticket with Beer, Wine, Cocktails and Appetizers. Tampa's majestic movie palace is proud to announce the return of one of its most glamorous events, Hollywood Awards Night. Join Tampa Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 26 as we celebrate Hollywood's biggest night of the year with a Red Carpet Reception and VIP watch party for the live telecast of the 89th annual Academy Awards on the big screen.

(© 2017 WTSP)