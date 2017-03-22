There is a buzz in the air and we are NOT TALKING HONEY BEES! Tampa's Most Imaginative Bartender Competition is open for submissions until April 13 and we are encouraging local Tampa bartenders to get involved. Brenda Terry of Tampa Yacht Club stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to give us a little punch bowl lesson. The punch bowl was the center of every cocktail party for centuries until the cachet of individual drinks came into play. This spring, continue the punch revival with super sized batches inspired by traditional and refreshing cocktails like the Tom Collins, French 75, Gimlet or Pimm's cup

The Ambersand

1oz Bombay Sapphire Gin

1oz D’USSE VSOP Cognac

1oz Martini Rosso vermouth

2 dashes of orange bitters

Top with a couple dashes of simple syrup

Directions: Add cognac, gin, sweet vermouth, and bitters to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir until well chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and serve immediately.

The East Coast Confession

.25oz Ginger Syrup

.25oz Apple Cider Vinegar

1oz Lemon

.5oz St. Germain

1.5oz Bombay Sapphire East (Sapphire works too)

4 Sage leaves

2-3 Celery Droplets (Any celery bitters will work)

Directions: Top with Sparkling Bitter Lemon Soda

