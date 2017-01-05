Taste Of The Championship

The College Football Playoffs National Championship game is only days away and while it’s here in Tampa, football fans can enjoy an evening mingling with former college football stars, sample gourmet food and beverages from some of Tampa Bay's best restaurants, as well as, top chefs from geographic regions from around the country. The event takes place at the Florida Aquarium, Sunday, January 8 (7 p.m. - 10 p.m.). Proceeds from this event support the College Football Playoff Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers.

