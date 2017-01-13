Taylor Reed Multi-instrumentalist performs in studio

Taylor Reed is a local solo artist from the Tampa Bay Area who wows people with her soft, soulful voice but turns heads when it comes to her full performance. She is a violinist, guitarist, singer and loop artist who performs covers and original music regularly in Tampa, Dunedin, Clearwater and St. Petersburg. Taylor channels her natural creativity and spontaneity through a looping station, building an elegantly layered engrossingly soulful sound. Weaving violin melodies through groove-infused renditions of pop and rock hits, her music truly elevates any space.

