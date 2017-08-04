TB Rays & Wives give back!

"From fly balls to fashionistas, running the bases to walking the runway, from dugouts to dreams, don't miss Rays On The Runway 2017!" Kelly Cobb and Jessica Soto, all stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to tell us about this amazing event that will be hosted by Tampa Bay Rays Wives, with the sole purpose of donating money to The Children’s Dream Fund. The Children’s Dream Fund was created to fulfill dreams for children ages 3-18 who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. Dreams vary greatly - from trips to Disney World, meetings with celebrities, computers, play sets, cruises and shopping sprees. Every child deserves hope and a dream and the Rays Wives are making that happen! The event kicks off Sunday, August 6, 2017 at the Vinoy, in Downtown St. Petersburg. Doors open at 6:30 P.M., the fashion show begins at 8 P.M. and includes hors d'oeuvre, cocktails, player meet and greet, fashion show, auction, and dessert. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit childrensdreamfund.org or call 727-896-6390





© 2017 WTSP-TV