Technology Bringing Peace to St. Joseph's Hospital Patients!

St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation: St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa is taking treatment to a whole new level. "The Infusionarium is an interactive treatment space that uses the latest audio-visual equipment in a hospital environment where children can decide what is their "best healing place" and then experience it while in the hospital." Dr. Mark Mogul, Member of the Baycare Pediatric Cancer Team, Isabella Ramirez, one of the hospital's pediatric cancer patients and Scott Fink, President and CEO Hyundai of New Port Richey and St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation board member joined

Great Day Tampa Bay

with all the details. To see the link to the Infusionarium explainer, head on line to:

sjhfoundation.org/get-involved/infusionarium/



