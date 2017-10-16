WTSP
Close

Teen Bullying Movie

Hayley Castillo, Ashlyn Lopez & Tiffini Gothard join Great Day Tamp Bay in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:26 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

No Place In This World is an independent film about bullying written & directed by Brad Castillo and will premiere at the Barnstorm Theater in The Villages - October 20 – 26, 2017 – show times every 2 hours 11am – 9pm.  The Red Carpet “meet the cast” Premiere will be on October 21, 2017 – 2 show times at 5pm & 7pm.  Ticket prices for the Red Carpet Premiere are $10.25 per person.  Watch the trailer at https://youtu.be/YO7N7S7ojB4.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories