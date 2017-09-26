Teresa Tapp is back with Great Ab Workouts!

Teresa Tapp is back with a great ab workout. It’s all about the core and she has some moves that will have you feeling the burn and flattening the flab in no time. Go to www.T-Tapp.com for more information.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
Teresa Tapp joins Great Day Tampa Bay with easy muscle activation.
Teresa Tapp is back with a great ab workout. It’s all about the core and she has some moves that will have you feeling the burn and flattening the flab in no time. Go to www.T-Tapp.com for more information.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs