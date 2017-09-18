The 26th Annual Gourmet Festival

This fabulous food fest draws more than 1,000 hungry people each year who enjoy signature dishes from Tampa Bay’s finest restaurants and beverage purveyors. Yes, it’s a foodie heaven, with fabulous entertainment, and an impressive silent auction filled with unique items.

Now in their 26th year, the Festival has become part of the social season for restaurant-lovers, and chef groupies across Tampa Bay. This year Great Day Tampa Bay’s very own Michael Clayton will be your Emcee so be prepared to dance because we all know when Michael enjoys a savory taste, his hips do the talking. The event will take place at the A la Carte Event Pavilion located at 4050 Dana Shores Dr. Tampa, on Sept 21, 2017 from 5:00 pm– 8:30 pm. For more info, go to thecentre.org

