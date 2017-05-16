The 411 on what's hot for the season, from head to toe!

Jeannine Morris is a multimedia beauty and wellness journalist and influencer known for sharing her authentic, encouraging point of view on national TV shows, in national magazines and on her eponymous Web site and social media channels. Whether she’s writing for Harper’s Bazaar, Refinery29 or Women’s Health, or contributing as an on-air beauty and wellness reporter to media outlets like the Today Show, Good Morning America and E! News to name a few, her message is always clear – that with a few tricks of the trade, encouragement and support, everyone can live beautifully. She joined Great Day Tampa Bay with some great fashion tips. For more info, go to jeanninemorris.com

