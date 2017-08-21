WTSP
Close

"The American Dream is alive and kicking."

Anthony Sullivan is teaching the art of the pitch.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 11:42 AM. EDT August 21, 2017

In our Facebook Extra we learn more on how Anthony Sullivan got his start in London, and then taking his career to the United States. He’s a U.S. citizen now and says, “the American Dream is alive and kicking!” 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories