American Humane is the country's first and oldest national humane organization, and the first to serve animals in disasters. American Humane's CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert has teamed up with Chicken soup for the soul for 101 stories of miracles, mischief, and magical moments. Robin joined Great Day Tampa Bay about animal rescue trucks they have deployed to Texas — and now Florida, the new book as well as tips for protecting and saving animals in this extreme weather. For more info, go to americanhumane.org

