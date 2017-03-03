The Firestone Grand Prix Revs up!

RACERS! START YOUR ENGINES, PEOPLE! START YOUR PARTY…… The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is set to kick off the weekend long event March 10th-12th, featuring 3 days of jam packed fun with 13 different races, non-stop action and family fun. Whether you are a racing fan, live entertainment fan or just enjoy having a good time, there is a little something for everyone during this festival. We sat down with Kevin Savoree, Co-owner, President and COO to talk details. For more information on the event or for tickets visit gpstpete.com or call 1 (877) 725-8849.

