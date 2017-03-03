WTSP
The Firestone Grand Prix Revs up!

The 13th St. Pete Grand Prix returns to downtown with a kickoff by Indy cars.

WTSP 1:04 PM. EST March 03, 2017

RACERS! START YOUR ENGINES, PEOPLE! START YOUR PARTY…… The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is set to kick off the  weekend long event March 10th-12th, featuring 3 days of jam packed  fun with 13 different races, non-stop action and family fun. Whether you are a racing fan, live entertainment fan or just enjoy having a good time, there is a little something for everyone during this festival. We sat down with  Kevin Savoree, Co-owner, President and COO to talk details. For more information on the event or for tickets visit gpstpete.com  or call 1 (877) 725-8849.

