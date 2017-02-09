The Florida State Fair opens today & the food is AMAZING!

Get ready for the debut of one of the most spectacular rides in the world, outrageous food, amazing entertainment, and of course, tons of animals. The Florida State Fair starts tomorrow and runs through February 20. Terri Parnell-Longphee from the Florida State Fair and Mama Jane who prepared her People’s Choice award winning funnel cake joined Great Day Tampa Bay today, to give us a taste of what to expect. For more info, go to floridastatefair.com



