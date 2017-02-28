The Florida Strawberry Festival gears up!

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an annual event that takes place in Plant City, Florida. It was started in 1929 by the local Lions Club, after several attempts by locals in the previous 20 years to promote the local strawberry crop. The festival lasts 11 days, and generates an attendance of about half a million patrons from all over Central Florida and other global nations. Paul Davis, General Manager Of the Florida Strawberry Festival and Helen Parke, Matriarch of Parkesdale Farms joined Great Day Tampa Bay with details. For more info, go to strawberryfestival.com

(© 2017 WTSP)