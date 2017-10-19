The Inaugural Tampa Bay Wing Fling!

Tampa's biggest Wing Festival & Competition! Enjoy live music all day, cold beer, signature bourbon drinks, and fun interactive games like a Chicken Toss Contest, Costume Contest, a Chicken Run, and many more! Tickets start at only $15. Children 12 and under FREE. No pets allowed. The event will be held at Curtis Hixon Park - Downtown Tampa, Saturday, October 21st, 2017. For more details go to tampawingfling.com
