The Laramie Project: Finding Positives in The Face of Tragedy!

The Laramie Project is a play based on the true story of Matthew Shepard, a 21-year old gay man who was robbed, tortured, beaten, and tied to a wooden fence and left to die in a field in Laramie, Wyoming back in 1998. This hate-crime became a catalyst for social and legislative changes both locally and nationally. This play is a powerful piece about the subject of finding positivity in the darkest of situations. Jared O'Roark, the Co-Artistic Director of The Space in Tampa and Director of The Laramie Project along with 1st time cast member David Sweat of !0 News WTSP, making his acting debut, joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details. Tickets for The Laramie Project can be purchased at thespacetampa.com Shows are May 5, 6, 12 & 13 @ 8p & May 7 & 14 @ 2p

