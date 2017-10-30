The Largest India Festival in Tampa Bay!

India Festival Tampa is a unique annual event presented by the Gujarati Samaj of Tampa Bay, Inc. It has now become one of the largest event of its kind with a gathering of over 12,000 of local and international attendees. At its core, India Festival Tampa Bay is a festival of arts and dances in which nearly 1000 participants from an early age of four (4) years to senior citizens come to showcase their talents. The 30th India Festival Tampa will be held on November 4th, 2017. For more info, go to indiafestivaltampa.com

