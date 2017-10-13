The Lions Eye Institute Foundation raises funds to support sight-related outreach, education, treatment and research. The Foundation funds programs that enrich the quality of life for the blind and visually impaired of all ages, including providing ocular tissue for corneal transplants to those that cannot afford sight-saving surgery. The event called The Eye Ball benefiting the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research, kickoff Saturday, October 14th at 6p.m. at the TPepin Hospitality Centre. For more info go to lionseyeinstitute.org

