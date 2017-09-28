



Ever wonder what it would be like to see Magic Mike in real life? After impressing audiences statewide for over four years with its fully costumed and choreographed Vegas-style production featuring sexy male performers, themed numbers, live vocals and audience participation, Florida's #1 male revue show "Rock Hard Revue" is presenting an exciting new show experience this year where guests can do just that. Rock Hard Revue | The Magic Mike Experience Returns to The Stage on Friday, September 29 At Club Skye In Tampa. For more information about Rock Hard Revue's whereabouts all around town, future performance dates and to purchase advance tickets, visit rockhardrevue.com or call 407-347-5035 to make a reservation.





© 2017 WTSP-TV