The Most Talented Poodles in the Bay!

Max and Ruby are 100% poodle and have been through several hundred hours of therapy training. These dogs are amazing with children, adults, crowds, and they also get along great with a variety of different animals. Max and Ruby know how to put on a show. They fund raise, act, do therapy, and work with many non- profits. The craziest thing is that Max and Ruby love to mimic people, and it is a sight to see. For more info, go to superdogmax.com

