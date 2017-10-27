

In Season Two of "The Real Housewives of Dallas," six women set out to create their dream lives in a high-pressured world of big Texas money and power, where new and old friendships lead to shifting alliances, unexpected betrayals, and even more shocking scandals. D'Andra Simmons is one of the newest housewives this season and she stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay. The "Real Housewives of Dallas" airs Mondays at 10pm ET/PT on Bravo. The new season kicks off August 14th at 10 pm ET/PT. For a sneak peek, go to: "The Real Housewives of Dallas"



