The pageantry of Chinese Culture takes center stage!

Come and experience centuries of Chinese culture brought to life during an upcoming show from Shen Yun Performing Arts performing at the Mahaffey Theater January 27th-28th and at the Lakeland Center February 7th-8th. During each live production, a collection of talented dancers and musicians bring Eastern culture to center stage, showcasing the elegant art forms that have defined the country through the ages. With an order of Shen Yun Performing Arts tickets, you can experience China's wide range of folk dance and music traditions firsthand.



