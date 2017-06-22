The Path to Financial Freedom with OnUp!

There’s no better time to talk about money. Sure, it’s uncomfortable. Stressful. Maybe even taboo. That mentality must change to move from stress to confidence. Stress to confidence. What does that really mean? It’s taking steps to gain control over your money and focus on what matters to you. Today on Great Day Tampa Bay, Colin Meadows, Senior Vice President and Tampa Branch Executive at Sun Trust Bank, joined us to talk about the OnUp movement. For more info, go to OnUp.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV