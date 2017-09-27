WTSP
Close

The Penny Hoarder has ideas to make $$.

Kelly Ann Smith from The Peny Hoarder joins GDTB live in studio

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:52 AM. EDT September 27, 2017

Kelly Anne Smith discusses cool ways you can put a little extra money in your pocket by selling the stuff you don’t use. Simple enough! She gives advice about selling things on eBay, Let Go and The Penny Hoarder is a personal finance website and media company based in downtown St. Petersburg. The Penny Hoarder reaches over 16 million readers a month. Visit The Penny Hoarder at thepennyhoarder.com

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories