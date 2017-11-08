The Shawn Brown Foundation was created to help others!

The Shawn Brown Foundation is dedicated to helping others, especially those families stricken by Cancer. Shawn is a grateful and humble cancer survivor since 2008 but unfortunately his brother and mother would not have the same outcome, passing within 2 weeks of one another. Shawn has maintained his commitment in great spirits to help others and is motivated to use his musical talents as the platform to do so. Shawn has mentored hundreds of young musicians instrumentally, vocally, educationally, one of those young musicians being Eric Darius who today is one of Jazz's top worldwide saxophone players. He lives in Los Angeles and credits the start of his success to Shawn as his mentor. The Shawn Brown Foundation has a stellar board of Community leaders that are also very passionate to be a part of this organization! For more info, go to shawnbrownfoundation.com

