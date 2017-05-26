The Sights, Sounds, and FOOD of the Caribbean Heritage Festival

Event Information

Date: Saturday, June 4, 2016

Entrance: $10.00 donation for adults, kids 12 and under free!

Time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Parking: Free

Venue: The University Area Community Center

14013 North 22nd Street, Tampa, Florida 33613

The event is a fundraiser for UACDC and CANDO, both 501(c) (3) organizations who provide services to the community. CANDO’s goal is to build a community facility that will stand as a home base for the Caribbean population, offering professional, social, and educational support.

For more information, call (813) 774-5855 or (813) 505-6683 or visit www.wicando.com or www.uacdconling.org

© 2017 WTSP-TV