The Worlds Best B-M-X Rider May Be Among Us!

Since the age of three Andre LaCroix’s dad wanted him to be a hockey player. Andre had other plans. He set his dreams to becoming a BMX Super-Star. At 18 years old he won his first National Championship and now, a year later, at 19 years old he takes on one of the biggest challenges of his career. The B-M-X World Championships are set for July 23-30, in Rock Hill, South Carolina and we caught up with him on Great Day Tampa Bay to see just how he is handling the pressure. Andre is form the Tampa Bay area so be sure to look him up a give him some Bay Area Love.

