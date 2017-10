You may have heard of therapy dogs but did you know there was a such thing as a therapy pig? Thunder and Bolt, are therapy piglets in training who live right here in Tampa Bay. For more info, go to thunderboltpigs.com or check them out on social media at: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thunderboltpigs/ and Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/thunderboltpigs

