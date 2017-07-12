They wore Trash today, and we loved It!

It’s actual clothing made from trash. You will be amazed by what designers do with candy wrappers, coffee filters, garbage bags and much more. “Trashion Fashion”, is a local organization on a mission to reduce global waste through creative solutions and on July 15th they are hosting its 10th Annual Upcycled, Recycled & Avant Garde Fashion Runway Show at ARTPool Gallery & Vintage Boutique located in St Petersburg. ARTpool is a community event space that hosts creative events monthly including art/music/fashion shows and local pop up designer and artist markets. Today Marina Williams – Owner & Curator at ARTpool Gallery, Beth Joy and Angel Johnson both Designers & Models in Trashion Fashion joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the “Trashy” but “Classy” details. For more info, go to ArtPoolGallery.com

TRASHION FASHION event is on 7/15 from 8 pm – midnight.

