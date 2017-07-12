WTSP
They wore Trash today, and we loved It!

TRASHION FASHION event is on 7/15 from 8 pm ? midnight.

It’s actual clothing made from trash. You will be amazed by what designers do with candy wrappers, coffee filters, garbage bags and much more. “Trashion Fashion”, is a local organization on a mission to reduce global waste through creative solutions and on July 15th they are hosting its 10th Annual Upcycled, Recycled & Avant Garde Fashion Runway Show at ARTPool Gallery & Vintage Boutique located in St Petersburg. ARTpool is a community event space that hosts creative events monthly including art/music/fashion shows and local pop up designer and artist markets. Today Marina Williams – Owner & Curator at ARTpool Gallery, Beth Joy and Angel Johnson both Designers & Models in Trashion Fashion joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the “Trashy” but “Classy” details. For more info, go to ArtPoolGallery.com
