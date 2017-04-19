Things you should know to feel better.

April is IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) Awareness Month and as many as 13 million Americans suffer from IBS with Constipation, or IBS-C1. Amber Vesey was one of those people that spent too many years of her life suffering with the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation or IBS-C, as it's better known. She joined Great Day Tampa Bay with her story along with Dr. Su Sachar, a certified gastroenterologist who practices in the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills areas, and was recently featured on the nationally syndicated show The Doctors. Dr. Sachar's philosophy is to treat patients like they were a family member. As a female gastroenterologist, she has a vast array of experience in treating gastrointestinal issues including IBS, and how it may affect health. For more info go to aboutyourgut.com.

