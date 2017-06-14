This Movie Could Be Scarier Than Jaws!

Lowered 16 feet into the Pacific Ocean in a rickety cage, Lisa (Mandy Moore) and Kate (Claire Holt) catch a once-in-a-lifetime, close-up look at a group of majestic Great Whites. But Lisa’s worst fears materialize when the cage breaks away from the boat and plummets 47 meters–more than 150 feet–down to the seabed. Our Movie Man Sam caught up with the cast of “47 Meters Below”, for your first inside look.

