Three Kings Celebration

The Three Wise Men comes to life at Busch Gardens special Three Kings Journey Show.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:25 AM. EST January 03, 2018

Busch Gardens unfolds the famed journey to the humble town of Bethlehem during a Three Kings Celebration from Jan. 1-6. This cultural celebration boasts authentic Latin flavors found only during the holidays, live entertainment honoring the three Wise Men and Busch Gardens' dazzling display of twinkling Yuletide lights.Witness as the story of the three Wise Men comes to life in Busch Gardens special Three Kings Journey Show. For details and ticket info, go to buschgardens.com
 

 

