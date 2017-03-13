Timbaland, a multi-platinum Grammy winning super-producer and artist, has stamped his indelible imprint on the music scene since the mid-1990s, having helped create career-defining hits for artists such as Aaliyah, Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, Destiny’s Child, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Drake, Katy Perry and Jay-Z, among others. From developing a distinct vocal style and image, to collaborating with other artists, maximizing vocal talent and handling their paces with rigorous choreography, Timbaland will teach these young artists how to take command of the audience, but only one will walk away with a record contract with his label, Mosely Music Group. Now he’s working with up and comers to see how far they can go in the world of music. Think American Idol with a twist. Look for The Pop Game on Lifetime. For more details go to www.thepopgame.com

