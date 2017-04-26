Time to party with a purpose!

This year you can celebrate Cinco De Mayo and help raise money for kids to earn scholarships. The Ryan Wells Foundation and Sheraton Sand Key Resort invite you to an Evening with the chefs. On Friday May 5th, come Intrigue your palate with gourmet appetizers, small plates and desserts. Quench your thirst with wine, spirits and craft beers. Feel the energy of their live auction and witness dreams being fulfilled with the presentation of student scholarships. Margaret Word Burnside of Tampa Bay Magazine joined us on Great Day Tampa Bay with one of the chef’s participating, Chef Bill Brown of William Dean Chocolates. Chef Bill took over the kitchen making Cantalays, which are French pastries that no one else in the Tampa Bay area makes. For more info, go to RyanWellsFoundation.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV