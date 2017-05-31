Time to strut in style for a great cause!

SoBel Kids Fashion Week is a global event staged in the Tampa Bay Area benefiting the Children's Cancer Center and taking place at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg. The show will be featuring a fashionable schedule of runway shows, art and performances as well as activities for children from 2 to 16 years old and their parents. Their mission is to create an event where kids can learn the importance of self-expression, diversity, friendship, acceptance, education, and giving back to their communities. A place where self-esteem, and talent can be developed to cast away any insecurities. Founder, Aylen Suarez joined Great Day Tampa Bay along with 4 child models that stole our hearts. The SoBel Fashion Week kicks off June 2nd-4th. Go to sobelkidsfashionweek.com for more info or call 800-978-4130.