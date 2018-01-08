Tips on Job Searching

It's January and for more than half of the workers in the US that means they are seriously considering a career change in the coming months. Kari Saddler is the Founder of Daily Leadership Coaching and she has been training and coaching professionals for almost 20 years. She joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about how to know when it’s time to look for a new job, starting your job search, and getting offered the job of your dreams. Don't miss out on her great tips for your LinkedIn Profile and must-ask interview questions. You can learn more about Kari's coaching including her free app for leadership development at dailyleadershipcoaching.com



© 2018 WTSP-TV