Lisa and Jim Schalk started Toffee to Go in May 2002 after making toffee out of their home for the previous 15 years. They spent 9 years at the corner of El Prado and Manhattan in a 1000 sq. ft. storefront. After that they moved to a 3000-sq. ft. facility at 3251 W. Bay to Bay Blvd. They quickly out grew that location and bought a 16, 000 sq. ft. warehouse/production facility in Pinellas Park. For 2 years the Bay to Bay location was under-utilized as it had 3000 sq ft. and 20 parking spaces and was on a busy street location. Jim and Lisa knew they wanted to do something with that location so after an extensive 7-month remodel; they reopened in October of 2017 as The Dessert Spot at Toffee to Go! They now carry local favorites such as Kawah Coffee, Mikes Pies, and Working Cow Ice Cream. They also were very fortunate to bring on a Pastry Chef with years of experience. Chef Naz makes phenomenal selection of Cookies, Cakes, Brownies and Lemon Bars, many of which have the toffee as one of the ingredients

