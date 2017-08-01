Tough Girls Doing Big Hearted Things, To Make a Difference!

Deadly Rival Roller Derby is having a Blood Drive called "Make 'Em Bleed" a project through ticket vendor Brown Paper Tickets. The Big Red Bus will be available for blood donations August 5th between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at the Banked Track Roller Derby Event located in St. Petersburg at The Slayground. Roller Derby event begins at 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Today on Great Day Tampa Bay we were joined by Deadly Rival Roller Derby owner Tricia wells and League Skater Loren Yancey, AKA "PRINCESS SLAYA”, with all the details



