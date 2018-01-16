Train Your Pup

Did you get a new pup for the holidays and are now overwhelmed with teaching him how to obey and be a "good dog?" Bob Killiam of Einstein Canine says the trick to being successful with a new dog is Supervision and Management. That is a mantra he teaches all of his clients with their dog - puppies or older dogs. The other key points for people to get right are crate training their dog, socialization, and housebreaking. Then we can talk about introducing basic obedience commands such as sit, come, down and place. For the actual obedience, Bob will have them take a food portion for the day and use that for treats and reward for learning basic commands. To learn how you can enroll your pup into Einstein Canine, go to einsteincanine.com or call 727-729

