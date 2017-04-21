Tree Giveaway today with Grow Financial & TB Times.

Saturday, April 22, marks the 47th anniversary of Earth Day. This year nearly 200 countries around the globe will recognize the occasion.

Here in Tampa Bay, Grow Financial is honoring Earth Day with its annual “Let’s Grow Together” campaign. The credit union in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Times, will once again give away tree saplings to its valued members, select business partners and the public. The giveaway began Thursday and runs to the end of today while supplies last.

