Tree Giveaway today with Grow Financial & TB Times.

Grow Financial Marketing Production Copywriter Dave Richards joins GDTB to talk about Earth Day.

Great Day Tamp Bay , WTSP 12:32 PM. EDT April 21, 2017

Saturday, April 22, marks the 47th anniversary of Earth Day. This year nearly 200 countries around the globe will recognize the occasion.

Here in Tampa Bay, Grow Financial is honoring Earth Day with its annual “Let’s Grow Together” campaign. The credit union in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Times, will once again give away tree saplings to its valued members, select business partners and the public. The giveaway began Thursday and runs to the end of today while supplies last.

