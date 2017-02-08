WTSP
Trick Dogs help us gear up for the Florida State Fair!

Terri Parnell-Longphee from the Florida State Fair and John Casey from K-9's in Flight joined Great Day Tampa Bay today.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:34 AM. EST February 08, 2017

Get ready for the debut of one of the most spectacular rides in the world, outrageous food, amazing entertainment, and of course, tons of animals. The Florida State Fair starts tomorrow and runs through February 20. Terri Parnell-Longphee from the Florida State Fair and John Casey from K-9's in Flight joined Great Day Tampa Bay today along with their pooches, to give us a taste of what to expect. For more info, go to floridastatefair.com


 

