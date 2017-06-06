Try fighting with This Amazon Warrior Burger!

Well it’s no wonder that “Wonder Woman” just crushed the box office this weekend and today Datz followed with a smash hit themselves. Datz Restaurant Group Corporate Chef - Chef Mo Hassan joined the Great Day Tampa Bay Kitchen with their “Wonder Woman” inspired creation, The Amazon Warrior Burger. Not even our Michael Clayton could finish the challenge. For more info, go to datz4foodies.com
