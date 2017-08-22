WTSP
TTAPP helps pregnant moms!

Teresa Tapp joins Great Day Tampa Bay live in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 2:40 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

Teresa Tapp is the go to for easy to do work out routines at your home or office. Today she brings along a mom to be who shares her story of how the TTAPP way helped her in her pregnancy stay fit and strong and gain less weight this time around. She compares this pregnancy to 2 others. It’s a great story on how TTapp really hits home. For more information go to www.TTapp.com

 

