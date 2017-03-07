WTSP
Close

TTapp means business on the floor!

Teresa Tapp joins GDTB live today.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:54 AM. EST March 07, 2017

Teresa Tapp is back and taking it to the ground to PUSH, PRESS & PULL your way to better fitness.

You have to try this one!!! You’ll feel the burn and love it. For more details go to TTapp.com

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories