TTapp works on the cankles!

Knee and ankle lifts today, helped us slim the CANKLES away. Yep, Teresa Tapp was back for another GREAT exercise on Great Day Tampa Bay. Tens of thousands of people watch, love, and respond to our weekly T-Tapp segments posted on our Facebook page (Great Day TB) every Tuesday and we are so excited that many of you have reaped a tremendous benefit. For more info, go to t-tapp.com

(© 2017 WTSP)