TV Tuesday: First look

In this week’s “TV Tuesday”, we’ve got your first look at the brand-new season 3 of “Fargo” on FX; the controversial “Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu; and the new Heath Ledger documentary on Spike TV.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
In this week's "TV Tuesday", we've got your first look at the brand-new season 3 of "Fargo" on FX; the controversial "Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu; and the new Heath Ledger documentary on Spike TV.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs