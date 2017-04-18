WTSP
Close

TV Tuesday: First look

In this week's "TV Tuesday", we've got your first look at the brand-new season 3 of "Fargo" on FX; the controversial "Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu; and the new Heath Ledger documentary on Spike TV.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:32 AM. EDT April 18, 2017

In this week’s “TV Tuesday”, we’ve got your first look at the brand-new season 3 of “Fargo” on FX; the controversial “Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu; and the new Heath Ledger documentary on Spike TV. 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories