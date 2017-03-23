Urgent Care reminders.

When is the right time to go to an Urgent Care? Tourists at the beach don't have to travel all the way to an ER and sit in a waiting room. 85% of patients that go to an ER do not have a true medical emergency and can be treated at an urgent care quicker and cheaper. Recent studies show emergency rooms costs are approximately 700% more than the cost for the same level of quality medical care received at an urgent care. Owner/President of Bayside Urgent Care, Richard Wallace joined Great Day Tampa Bay with more details.





© 2017 WTSP-TV