Valentine's Day Beer!

About 60% of all American's will celebrate Valentine's Day this year. An estimated $20 Billion (with a "B") will be spend on jewelry, flowers, dinner, candy and greeting cards. Today Kim Ellis, Marketing Director for Big Storm Brewing Company stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to show us a Valentine's Gift that is guaranteed NOT to be returned, die or get thrown away. BEER! Lie to Me is Big Storm Brewing Co's Imperial Chocolate Cherry Stout that will go on sale at 11am sharp on Saturday the 11th in both taprooms. It will be available in 750ml bombers as well. For more info, go to www.bigstormbrewery.com



