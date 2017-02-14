Valentine's day cocktail recipes!

One of the biggest debuts of late 2015 came from successful NYC hospitality vet, Noel Cruz, who opened Ichicoro Ramen with head chef Masa Takaku, mixing Japanese technique with a cool, Big Apple vibe. Noodles and bites are paired with well-balanced cocktails by head bartender Jessica Wohler, who joined us on Great Day Tampa Bay today. Wohler kicked our Valentine’s Day off with some tasty libations. For more info, go to ichicoro.com
Evening Star
1.5 Bombay
.75 giffard peach
.75 lemon
.50 st germain
.25 honey
Shake with mint, strain into a wine glass, top with prosecco
Edible Glitter garnish
El Diablo
2 reposado tequila
.75 lime juice
.75 ginger syrup
.50 creme de cassis
Club soda top
Collins glass over ice
Lime and ginger candy garnish
(© 2017 WTSP)
