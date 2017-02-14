Valentine's day cocktail recipes!

One of the biggest debuts of late 2015 came from successful NYC hospitality vet, Noel Cruz, who opened Ichicoro Ramen with head chef Masa Takaku, mixing Japanese technique with a cool, Big Apple vibe. Noodles and bites are paired with well-balanced cocktails by head bartender Jessica Wohler, who joined us on Great Day Tampa Bay today. Wohler kicked our Valentine’s Day off with some tasty libations. For more info, go to ichicoro.com

Evening Star

1.5 Bombay

.75 giffard peach

.75 lemon

.50 st germain

.25 honey

Shake with mint, strain into a wine glass, top with prosecco

Edible Glitter garnish

El Diablo

2 reposado tequila

.75 lime juice

.75 ginger syrup

.50 creme de cassis

Club soda top

Collins glass over ice

Lime and ginger candy garnish

